Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy releases 'Modi Pride of India' Telugu book

Begumpet: Union Minister for Tourism, Cultural and North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy on Sunday released the Telugu version book of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Pride of India' at Haritha, Tourist Plaza, Begumpet.

The book was sponsored by former MLC, BJP core committee member Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and former MP Dr Vivek. It was written by Dr T Venugopal Reddy and Vijayarke in connection with Modi's birthday on September 17.

The Minister lauded Modi's services and said his programmes of 'Making India', 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' were huge successes and NaMo completed 20 years of public service as Gujarat CM and PM. Sudhakar Reddy said, "People across the country were happy under the Modi regime, because of implementation of 'historical steps' for the country's development.