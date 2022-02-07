Hyderabad: Koppula Eshwar accuses Bandi Sanjay Kumar of enacting drama

Hyderabad: Stating that the works of 125-feet Ambedkar statue were going on in front of the eyes of everyone, the Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Sunday alleged that Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was enacting dramas.

Addressing a press conference at the proposed site along with party leaders, the Minister lashed out at the BJP leader stating that it was the saffron party that was anti-Dalit, anti-tribal and anti-weaker sections. "The cases against Dalits have increased ever since the BJP has come to power in the country. It never bothered to take care of them. We will not entertain the loose talk of BJP leaders on the statue issue and it will be installed at this place. Already, 40 per cent of works are completed," said Eshwar.

Later, the party leaders cleaned the premises with milk. MLA Ch Kranti Kiran said that this was a sacred place for Dalits and there was no place for a person like Bandi Sanjay, hence the premises were cleaned with milk. "If BJP leaders have love towards Dalits, they should implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the entire country," demanded the TRS MLA.