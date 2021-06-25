Hyderabad: Koti College for Women celebrates PV Narasimha Rao's centenary

Hyderabad: The Department of Political Science on behalf of the University College for Women Organised the inaugural of 3day Centenary Celebrations of former Prime Minister of India PV Narasimha Rao on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Keshav Rao who attended as chief guest recalled his association with Late Rao and the long journey he had in Indian politics. He said that it is time to restore the honour of PV Narasimha Rao. The centenary celebrations reiterate to celebrate the life and achievements of late PV.

MLC Surabhi Vani Devi stressed the importance of education and how it dominated the life of PV. She said that education is a weapon to fight all odds. And, the message of the PV's life for the present generation is that with education and discipline anybody can achieve anything in their life, and in the generation of technology, discipline and human values play an important role.

Guests of Honour, Prof K Seetharama Rao, Vice-Chancellor B R Ambedkar Open University highlighted the land ceiling Act, and role of PV and the repercussions in the State, Prof Sanjaya Baru, media adviser to former Prime Minister Man Mohan Singh spoke of the significance of year 1991situations both in India and in the world that lead to Rao's footprints in foreign policy and economic reforms.

Prof Srikanth Kondapalli, JNU, New Delhi elaborated on the foreign policy of India and Rao's Foreign Policy Strategy with specific reference to China, principal Prof Roja Rani, vice principal Dr M Kavitha, Dr V Srilatha, HOD, Political Science and other faculty members attended it. The webinar has been attended by more than 600 participants.