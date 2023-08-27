Live
Hyderabad: ‘Koti Vruksharchana’ drive gets underway
On the occasion of grand conclusion of India’s Diamond Jubilee Independence Day celebrations, the State government unveiled “Koti Vruksharchana” initiative on Saturday.
The initiative of “Plant a crore trees,” aims at intensifying efforts towards environmental conservation and ecological restoration across the State.
Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar joined by Ministers and MPs and other public representatives and took part in the tree-planting drive held at the Forest Track Park in Manchirevula village.
Allola Indrakaran Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Patnam Mahender Reddy, Dr Ranjith Reddy, and others were present at the event.
