Hyderabad: KPHB ASI who was hit by drunk man dies

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of KPHB police station Mahipal Reddy who was hit by a drunk man in a bid to escape a drunk drive check on Saturday night died on Wednesday morning. The hospital declared him dead around 1 am on Wednesday, the police confirmed.

Mahipal Reddy was hit by one Aslam who was passing by the Kolanu Raghava Reddy gardens at Nizampet road where the drunk and drive check was conducted. Aslam who was drunk tried to flee with his car when he accidentally rammed the vehicle into ASI. ASI Mahipal Reddy who sustained serious injuries shifted to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

ASI family members have decided to donate his organs for the Jeevandan organ transplantation program through Cyberabad police's initiative for organ donation 'Maro Janma'.

With the death of Mahipal Reddy, the police are planning to alter the charges. Initially, an accident case was registered.