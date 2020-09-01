Hyderabad: KTR eligible for any post, feels Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy

Hyderabad: State Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Monday said that the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has all eligibility to assume any post, and if the TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao desires, he could become Chief Minister of the State.

In an informal chat with the media persons here, Sukhender Reddy said that he has confidence that the Chief Minister will not do injustice to the 'Udyamakarulu' but inclusion of leaders from other political parties cannot be avoided because of the political equations.

Sukhender Reddy said that Minister KTR has all eligibility to handle any post and if Chief Minister KCR makes up his mind, he may make KTR as the Chief Minister. He said he is happy with the constitutional post given to him by the Chief Minister and also added that he would be ready to accept any responsibility the TRS chief gives.

The Council Chairman said that Pothireddypadu project in Andhra Pradesh is an illegal project and calling it as a Rayalaseema Lift is wrong. Sukhender Reddy recalled that when he was in the Congress party, he along with K Jana Reddy had written letters to the government on Pothireddypadu. Not even one minister in the government at that time had talked about the project. During the TDP rule, there were controversies on Devadula project, he said.

He said that the redesigning of the projects was going on and would continue only on Godavari River because there are many projects on Krishna River constructed by Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The lift system is the only option to bring water to Telangana and the government is working on it as per the law on the Krishna waters.

The Telangana government would not keep quiet if the AP government tries to take away water illegally, said the Council Chairman.

He opined that it was wrong to corner the government on the accident in the Srisailam power project. It will be known to the people whether it was a human error or any other reason only after the inquiry is completed, he said, adding that the Srisailam power was like a lifeline for Telangana.

Regarding the upcoming Assembly sessions, the Council Chairman said that though it is decided to have sessions for 20 days, the Business Advisory Committee would decide on the business. He said that the government would bring four bills during the session and the Chief Minister is planning to bring the new Revenue Act in this session.

As per the Covid-19 protocols, social distancing would be followed by members and also media persons during the Council session There will be thermal screening and other machinery would be deployed on the premises.