Hyderabad: KTR to inaugurate Durgam Cheruvu STP today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has made all arrangements for the inauguration of the Durgam Cheruvu sewage treatment plant (STP) to be inaugurated by Minister for Municipal Administration and IT K T Rama Rao on September 25.

An official release said 31 STPs are being set up in and around Hyderabad at a cost of Rs.3,866.41 crore and that it was being developed as a world class city under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao by taking up many innovations and reforms. It said soon the city would emerge as 100 per cent sewage-free in South East Asia.

According to the release, already a cable bridge has been inaugurated on Durgam Cheruvu, which has become a tourist spot. The park at the water body is attracting tourists. Hence the government, with the objective of protecting Durgam Cheruvu by taking measures to avoid its contamination. The seven MLD-capacity STP built by the HMWSSB will ensure that the lake is not polluted. Its trial run has already been completed. The HMWSSB is also taking special steps to ensure no foul smell is generated by the STPs, including use of foreign technology. To provide a conducive atmosphere the board is providing gardening, landscaping, besides planting scented medicinal plants like ‘Akashamalli’, ‘Milling Tonia’, ‘MikeliaChampaka (SimhachalamChampangi) which generate good smell.

The 31 STPs, with 1,259 MLD capacity, are being built as a project by the government under three packages to strengthen the city’s sewage set-up in five circles. The STPs will ensure that the sewage generated in the city is 100 per cent treated. Details of the three packages: Package 1 will cover Alwal, Malkajgiri, Kapra, Uppal circles; to have eight STPs costing Rs.1,230 crore. They will treat 402.5 MLD sewage; Package II: Rajendranagar, L B Nagar circles; to have six STPs costing Rs.1,355 crore. They will treat 480.5 MLD sewage.

Package III will cover Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Serilingampally circles with 17 STPs costing Rs.1280.87 crore with capacity to treat 376.50 MLD sewage. The first STP of the project built at Kokapet was inaugurated by KTR on July 1 this year.