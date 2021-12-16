Hyderabad: KTR to inaugurate LED lighting on ORR today

Hyderabad: The LED lighting from Kokapet to Shamshabad on Outer Ring Road (ORR) covering a length of 136 kilometres both the main carriageway, service roads, and junctions with 13,392 lights will be inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao at Patancheru interchange on Thursday evening.

The works were taken up in four packages with a cost of Rs. 100.22 crore which includes an O&M of 7 years with a target to complete in a period of one year. The works were commenced in the month of October 2020 and were completed and ready for commissioning. According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials, the ORR for a length of 158 km with 8 lanes and service road on either side with 2 lanes was constructed and opened to traffic during the year 2010. The limited lighting was provided initially only for a length of 1km on either side at some of the Interchanges with the conventional lighting system.

The lighting of the main carriageway, service roads, and interchanges between Gachibowli to Shamshabad for the length of 22 km and 4 interchanges were taken up and completed in the month of March 2018 with the cost of Rs.30.0 crore which also includes five years of maintenance.