Hyderabad: KTR to lay foundation stone for Gateway IT Park at Kandlakoya on February 17

With the initiatives of Telangana government, the IT sector is spreading all over the Hyderabad City. The IT corridor, which is set in West part of the city is now gearing up to set up it services in north part as well. Against this backdrop, the Telangana state government has decided to set up the tallest IT park in the state near Kandlakoya in Medchal district. The gateway will be built on 10 acres at a cost of Rs 100 crore that will be allocated to nearly a hundred companies. Government sources said the park will create more than 50,000 jobs. Minister KTR will lay the foundation stone of the Telangana Gateway IT Tower on the 17th of this month, on the occasion of the birthday of Chief Minister KCR.



The IT sector is expanding rapidly as part of the IT development on all sides of Hyderabad. In this order another huge IT tower is being carried out in the Outer Ring Road area. The government, which has been exploring places for the past few years for setting up the tallest new IT park, has shifted towards Kandlakoya. An IT park will be set up on 10 acres at Kandlakoya-Medchal junction, which has been allotted by the Agricultural Market Committee. The convenience of arriving at the airport in 45 minutes as well as things like road connectivity were considered positive. With the completion of site selection at Kandlakoya Junction, the government has prepared a construction plan and assigned responsibilities to TSIIC. More than 70 companies have already applied for office space. The park will have conference halls, large parking and other facilities.

IT and Municipal Minister KTR will lay the foundation stone for the IT hub being set up in Kandlakoya, Gundlapochampally Municipality, Medchal district on the 17th of this month. On the occasion, Minister Malla Reddy along with TSIIC MD Narsimha Reddy reviewed the arrangements. Later, Minister Malla Reddy said that with the advent of IT hub in Kandlakoya, employment opportunities for locals would improve. He said IT companies from different states have come forward to invest in the 5 lakh SFT space already allotted in Kandlakoya.

He said that he will speak to CM KCR and Minister KTR for the development of IT here in the second and third phases as well. The IT industry in the Hyderabad region is growing at 16 to 17 per cent every year, said TSIIC MD EV Narsimha Reddy. He said that when Telangana was formed, there were 2.50 lakh jobs in IT that has increased to 6.5 lakh.