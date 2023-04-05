Hyderabad: KTR's tweets over against BJP goes viral

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao has targeted Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, particularly Bandi Sanjay for their alleged involvement in leaking question papers.



In a tweet on Wednesday, KTR used a satirical tone to mock the BJP leaders and accused them of playing with the lives of innocent students and unemployed youth. He said, "If a madman has a stone in his hand and it will be danger for the passers ...!! But if there is a party in the hands of the same madman, danger to democracy...!!!"



KTR's tweet came in the wake of the recent arrests made by the Telangana State Police in connection with the alleged SSC question paper leak. Minister KTR's tweet has sparked a debate on social media