Hyderabad: Lake encroachments main cause of floods

Hyderabad: The recent worst floods following torrential rains has exposed the effects of illegal encroachments of water bodies and the nexus of government officials, realty developers and the politicos. The residents of Nadeem Colony, which was one of the worst affected areas, had to bear the brunt of waterlogging up to seven feet height and had to face hardships for several days.

Now, the questions are being raised is it because that the colony came up on the full tank level (FTL) of Shah Hatim Talab? The heavy inflows into Shah Hatim Talab in Tolichowki resulted in the inundation of several nearby colonies including Nadeem colony. Allegedly, these colonies around the water body was the result of the systematic encroachment of the lake which was spread in more than hundred acres and now has been reduced to a small pond of 20 acres.

Encroachments into the Tank's (FTL) coupled with the official inaction has led to the growing number of residential colonies in the area. Even in the notified lakes, the authorities have reduced the FTL limits. As a result, several colonies like Nadeem Colony, Chhabra, Ahmed Colony, Nizam Colony and other surrounding areas get inundated every year.

All the colonies that witnessed heavy flooding have come up due to rampant encroachment of the historic Shah Hatim Talab built during Qutb Shahi era. The yearly flooding of the colonies is a direct consequence of constructing homes in the FTL of the lake.

According to the residents, they purchased the land and constructed houses so, they can't be held responsible for encroachments. "Even if the land was encroached than how was the land or property was registered?" asked Mohammed Faheem, a resident of Nadeem Colony. The constructions have come up haphazardly without any drain outlet, said Mohammed Azeem, another resident. The people contend that illegal construction of the Hyderabad Golf Course inside the Naya Qila premises was the main cause for the flooding situation. They allege that the outlet of the lake was into the golf course, now as it was encroached upon the water remains stagnated in the colonies," explained Asif Sohail.