Hyderabad: Last date for MANUU admissions is Sep 14

Candidates seeking admissions into ITI Trades in Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) can submit their applications on the official website by September 14.

The Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Hyderabad, MANUU, is offering admissions into ITI Trades Draughtsman – Civil, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic and Plumber.

In a statement, the MANUU said candidates should register themselves through the university website http://manuu.edu.in/ and submit their applications through online in the order of preference of Trades. The physical form of application will not be entertained, the MANUU said, adding that all original certificates should be scanned and uploaded on the website.

The applicants must have Urdu as a subject/language/medium at least at Class X level. If the highest qualification is Class VIII passed then the applicant must have passed Urdu as a subject/language/ medium at Class VIII, it said, adding that all the trades were offered in Urdu medium.