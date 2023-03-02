Hyderabad: Last-minute counselling fails to stave off student suicides

Hyderabad: Last-minute counselling sessions where the emphasis is more on helping the students in what could be important questions rather than making them mentally strong to face any situation does not seem to be preventing the students from developing suicidal tendencies.



According to medical experts, the high study pressure following conducting of special classes by corporate colleges till late night without break puts undue pressure and the students develop suicidal tendencies.

It should be mandatory for every educational institute to have counsellors who are trained in student psychology and the counsellors should be available for the entire educational year. Regular counselling sessions can help in making the students mentally strong so that they can face any situation with ease. Normally the counselling starts one month before the exams which is not right practice, they say.

If continuous counselling sessions are made to prepare the students to become bold, there would not have been continuous suicides in the state as was witnessed in last 10 days feel students associations. Dr Rajini, clinical psychologist told Hans India that Students take extreme steps only because of high expectations from parents and college staff who always keep telling them that they should score high marks if they have to get good jobs or go abroad and become successful etc. This puts too much of stress on their minds and when they feel that they may not be able to achieve that kind of result, they tend to commit suicide.

When an incident takes place, there would be protests both from parents and some activists. What the parents are forgetting is that they have a major responsibility in not putting pressure on students. They should first understand the capabilities and capacity of the student and guide him accordingly. The life goals should be based on their

Hussain Sohail, president of Telangana Parents Association for Child rights and safety said, It is very disappointing to hear that in distress and in fear inter students are taking extreme steps. He said exams will come and go but students should be trained in such a way that they do not become weak mentally.

The teachers and parents should keep telling them that life was more important and that there were thousands of skills which can make their life. Good marks are important but that does not mean that too much pressure was put on them without assessing their capacity and interests, he added. The teachers should also be trained to ensure that the syllabus was completed in time so that the students get enough time to revise instead of holding special classes to complete the syllabus. This may help the teachers to show that they had successfully completed the syllabus but it leads to stress on the young minds, said Javeed, a parent.