Hyderabad: Letter to Foxconn is fake, says DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru/Hyderabad : Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday clarified that a letter being circulated on social media urging Foxconn to relocate to Bengaluru from Hyderabad is fake.

“The letter circulating on social media which says that I write to Foxconn to relocate the Apple AirPod manufacturing plant from Hyderabad to Bengaluru is fake. An FIR has been lodged at the Cybercrime Police Station in this regard,” he stated.

The two-page letter allegedly written by Shivakumar and addressed to Young Lu, Chairman, Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn Technology Group), says: “On behalf of the government, I propose that you consider relocating the Apple Airpods industry, which you plan to set up in Hyderabad to Bengaluru. This move holds numerous mutual benefits.

“Not only will it compliment the Apple phone manufacturing industry, but it will also leverage the city’s transportation facilities, infrastructure and available workforce.

Being located in Bangalore will also enhance your international recognition. “Furthermore, several international industries in Hyderabad have expressed interest in relocating to Bengaluru. We anticipate forming a friendly government in Telangana soon, assuring that you will encounter no hindrances there.

“Hence, it would be mutually beneficial for your ancillary industry to make the move as well.”