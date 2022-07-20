Hyderabad: Light rain forecast in city for two days

Hyderabad: Generally cloudy sky with light rain is forecast on July 20 and 21, the IMD bulletin said on Tuesday. The light showers will be followed by one or two spells of rain of thundershowers on July 22 and 23. The forecast for July 24 and 25 said there will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorms.

Heavy rain warning

Rainfall of 0.6 mm was recorded during the last 24 hours from 8.30 am on Monday. According to the State-wide forecast, light to moderate rain will occur from July 20 to22. The IMD warned of heavy rain occurring on July 24 in some parts of Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulug and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.