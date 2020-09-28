Hyderabad: Light to moderate rainfall likely for next three days

TSDPS predicted that maximum temperatures would range from 30 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures could range from 21 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: After heavy rainfall on Friday night, followed by moderate rainfall on Saturday, the strength of the monsoon dropped on Sunday, receiving light rainfall in only a few parts of the region. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), most parts of the city either remained cloudy or witnessed mild drizzle today, with the exception of Secunderabad, which received a precipitation (4.5 mm).

The highest rainfall of 43.6 mm was recorded in Patancheru during the last 24 hours in and around Hyderabad, and the maximum rainfall of 90.8 mm was recorded across the state at Lokeswaram in the district of Nirmal. The TSDPS weather forecast said that light to moderate rain / thunderstorms for the next three days were expected at a few locations in Greater Hyderabad. It was predicted that maximum temperatures would range from 30 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures could range from 21 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, according to the Meteorological Department of Hyderabad, conditions were favourable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from western Rajasthan and adjacent areas in the next 24 hours.