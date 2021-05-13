Hyderabad: Listen to your body signals carefully says Covid survivor Surya Kalyani

Hyderabad: Covid-19 may mess with your physical system but don't allow it to mess with your mind. Many Covid survivors have been to the edge of the covid abyss and back. There is no need for any kind of stigma. "In the month of April, I tested positive.

I became vulnerable may be because my immunity levels were not sufficient or because of the interaction I have with people being a manager in a company," says Surya Kalyani. She said while she had Covid symptoms, her husband also tested positive though he had no symptoms.

Kalyani further asked to listen to your body signals carefully. Sometimes, you may be asymptomatic but still be careful, she advises.

Leaving behind their 12 year old son at her mothers place while being in hospital was a difficult task but they were left with no other option. But then there is a blessing in disguise in this too.

The positive side of it was that they could watch movies together, read books and chat with friends on phone, sleep well. All this along with timely medication and rich food consisting of fluids, dry fruits etc helped them to recover fast. They say even their son was positive and has been telling them that soon they would be OK.

They further advice, "Prepare for a battle but don't give up. Wear a mask inside your houses. You may get infected but ensure that you take all the precautions from your side which will reduce the severity of the infection.

Take zinc-based foods, multivitamins as suggested by your doctor." They pointed out that many people neglect testing thinking it is mild, which subsequently results in chances of getting severely infected.

"If your Symptoms aren't life-threatening, simply stay at home, medicate with over-the-counter medicines, drink lots of water, get a lot of rest and check out the shows you want to binge-watch." says Kalyani.