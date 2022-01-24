Hyderabad: Long wait in queues for Covid testing at hospitals

Hyderabad: Long queues of patients are seen outside all government hospitals, including those in Hyderabad, as a large number of people are suffering from various ailments across the State and also testing positive for Covid amid a surge in cases.

Huge crowds and long queues were seen on Sunday at all Basti Dawakhanas, Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs), Community Health Care Centres (CHs), area hospitals, district hospitals and tertiary hospitals. (THs).

Doctors are examining patients coming to hospitals and prescribing medicines. They also recommend Covid test depending on symptoms. The doctors say many people do not follow the Covid guidelines, even as the intensity of the virus is increasing. Even wearing a mask, using a sanitiser, and keeping physical distancing are nowhere seen at hospitals.

Those who visit PHCs for Covid tests even do not follow the regulations. In queues, while waiting at test centres people fall on one another. People without Covid symptoms are at the risk of contracting the virus; as also those visiting for other ailments, said doctors.

Dr K Shankar, superintendent, Fever Hospital said, "everyone must abide by the Covid rules as the number of cases in the city are increasing day by day. Those waiting in line for Covid tests must follow physical distancing norms. Those who come for tests are more likely to show symptoms in two-three days if they do not maintain distance in queues; they may infect others." After Covid cases across the State rose from 3,000 to 4,000 cases a day, many people are visiting hospitals, private testing centres as well as UPHCs after finding symptoms, like cold, cough, fever and sore throat.

According to the State Public Health department's recent data, on average more than one lakh people are undergoing Covid tests daily. Many are being found positive and have been directed to isolate themselves by contacting a general physician. Since December 14, 2021, after the State was hit by the third wave, Omicron cases are being detected among international passengers. The State government has so far conducted more than three crore Covid tests by utilising both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen test kits. The government still has stock of 2.98 lakh kits of RT-PCR and 39.29 lakh kits of Rapid Antigen test.