Hyderabad: Low-cost, high-performance innovative products to the fore

Hyderabad : A budding engineer, Edulapuram Shashidhar, in Vignana Bharati Institute of Technology (VBIT), Ghatkesar, who hails from Azamnagar village, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Telangana, has introduced a remarkable innovation. He has devised a unique system for regulating streetlights in his village, enabling them to be turned on or off as needed. This innovation serves as an energy conservation measure. Speaking to The Hans India, he says, “In 2020, my innovation earned recognition from the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) as part of the ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme.

TSIC is now collaborating with T Works to create a prototype of my innovation. My foundational knowledge of electronics and electrical devices was imparted by my father, who is a television (TV) technician. This automatic streetlight system can be affixed to an electric pole, and it has the capacity to manage up to 400 streetlights.

I anticipate that this device will lead to a substantial reduction in power expenses, potentially lowering the Gram Panchayat’s electricity bills by approximately 20 to 30 per cent. I deployed a cutting-edge device in Madhapuram village within the same mandal. This remarkable device possesses the capability to autonomously sense the presence or absence of ambient light, subsequently enabling it to effectively manage and control the streetlight system. This advanced solution comes at a highly cost-effective price of only Rs 1,600.”

Katakam Vinay Kumar, an engineering student, from Mancherial district invented a low-cost two-stroke bicycle which could be run with the help of a motor on par with a motorbike.

Speaking to The Hans India, he says, “My innovation was selected for the fifth edition of Intinta Innovator by TSIC in 2023. The two-wheeler is not only user friendly but also affordable. The bicycle promises a fuel efficiency of 50 kms per litre, and its fuel tank has a capacity of 2.5 litres.”

Vinay mentioned that he had imported the engine and spare parts from the United States of America (USA) to make the bicycle, incurring an approximate cost of Rs 10,000. At present, he is employed as a quality assurance engineer at B2B Testers, a software company located in Bellampalli.