Hyderabad: Mad rush for Eid shopping

Hyderabad: City residents were busy purchasing essentials and shopping for Eid in the early morning of Wednesday, the first day of the lockdown 2.0. It is not wrong to say that the Hyderabadis sleep late and wake up in the afternoon. But now it is observed that people were on the roads for purchasing essentials in the morning. Every shop was opened at 6 am and was closed by 10 am.



Perhaps for the the first time in City, shops, including major centres, showrooms, electronics and electricals besides markets were opened and started working early in the morning. After 6 am markets were hustle-bustle and it seemed like evening hours. The sudden decision of imposing a partial lockdown by the government has forced shops to open during the relaxation hours from 6 am to 10 am.

"Opening from 6 to 10 am, which is almost four hours, would be on for 10 days. These could be business hours for us in the season. And even people are purchasing. I thank the government for giving relaxation for all which is helps us to earn during the lockdown for livelihood," said Mohammed Ghouse, an owner of readymade garment store at Madina Building.

As a day is left for Eid-ul-Fitr, markets in areas like Charminar, Pathergatti, Madina Building, Begum Bazar, Sultan Bazar, Abids, Tolichowki were seen rush of buyers.

Owners of shops were seen shifting clothes to their homes for delivering to customers. "I am shifting dresses to home and would be delivering them in early morning," said a shop-owner, who was moving dresses at Pathergatti.

Like him, there are several such owners who are shifting their stuff. "Only a day is left for Eid. I and my workers have to stitch day and night to deliver dresses to customers. I am shifting a sewing machine to home," said S K Jani, a ladies tailor at Sultan Bazar.

A customer at Abids said, "men usually buy Eid clothes during the last days of Ramzan. Now suddenly lockdown is imposed with morning relaxation. For the first time, after Namaz, early morning I have done shopping and purchased kurta-pajama for Eid prayers," said Mohammed Murtuza.