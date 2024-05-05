Modi eager to push development: Eatala

Hyderabad: Former minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate Etala Rajender said the necessary characteristic of those governing should have an understanding of the plight of the poor.

Addressing at Perika community meeting here on Saturday, he said, he does not belong to a political family. Yet, he could get an opportunity to become an MLA, following the trust of everyone reposed in him. “The conduct of leaders towards the poor and downtrodden castes should be like that of parents towards a weak child.”

He said that the caste and money forces have turned influential in politics. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands as a role model. He had entered politics not based on caste or money.

Modi who was well-rooted in the BJP was appointed as the Chief Minister of Gujarat soon after becoming an MLA for the first time. He became the Chief Minister not once but three times in a row and set a record. Seeing the way Modi developed Gujarat, the party leadership announced him as its prime candidate for the 2014 elections.

“Modi wants to develop the country and he ended a fragile coalition government and took oath as the Prime Minister when he was elected as MP for the first time and kept the faith placed on him. The BJP won with a huge majority in 2019, showing development instead of promising the people. Served the people of the country responsibly. For the first time in its 40-year history, the BJP party has won a huge majority. Etala said that what Modi humbly asked people to vote only if they liked what he had done. “He has no ambition for office, and recalled to empower the villages during the Covid, made India to become the fifth largest economy in the world. There is no doubt that if given another chance the country will become the third largest economy in the world,” he added.