Hyderabad: Mad scramble in city markets ahead of lockdown

Hyderabad: People in City on Tuesday thronged shops to stock up essentials from ration shops, supermarkets, medical stores, vegetable markets among others, ahead ten day partial lockdown starting from 10 am on Wednesday. Keeping in mind the problems faced during the last year's lockdown people lined up at the shops to buy provisions and other requirements. Besides, heavy rush was seen at the Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) and banks.

Bustling crowd was seen at the wholesale shops in Begum Bazar, Mir Alam Mandi, Mahboob Gunj, Osman Gunj, Nampally, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki and also in all the vegetable markets in the city.

Following which grocery stores were running out of stock before the wholesalers wake up to the situation, it was observed that those who were running helter-shelter for laying hand on whatever is left out of essential items were care less about the practice of 'social distancing'. "We don't have enough time to ensure Covid-19 protocol outside the vends, and people are rush and even they are not ready to listen," said one of the traders in frustration at Nampally market.

"The lockdown might extend further as Covid cases are escalating every day and many patients are also dying due to the dreaded virus," said Zafer, who was seen purchasing essentials at Nampally market.

Sunil Kumar, customer at Mehdipatnam said that it was not easy to maintain enough stock at home but excepting that lockdown might extend I had to buy extra grocery.

Hordes of people rush to shop For Eid

A head Eid on May 14 depending on the sight of the moon, Muslims were seen rushing to the markets for essentials. Public hit markets as soon the news went viral and during evening hours around 3 pm. People were seen buying sheer kurma essentials like dry fruits and vermicelli, apart from Eid outfits.

For Eid, we have to buy almost all the grocery including meat, milk, vegetables and dry fruitswhich we usually buy a day before. But now that the lockdown is imposed we are stocking up things," said Mohammed Saleem, a customer at Kirana store purchasing Eid essentials. "We traders and market association have decided to open the shops in early morning in the relaxation hours to earn some money in season, as we have already stocked up the stores for Ramzan sale," said Kaleemuddin, a men's wear at Shalibanda.