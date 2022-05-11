Hyderabad: Madiga entrepreneurs told to achieve self-sufficiency

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday called on the Madiga community representatives to grow as entrepreneurs and achieve economic self-sufficiency.

He was the chief guest at the first annual meeting of the Madiga Industrial Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI) here. Kumar said the Madigas should keep abreast of growing technology in the world."Only talent was important in the present times; issues like castes and religion do not work in the face of talent.

Kumar said social inequalities of the past no longer exist now. He pointed out that Green Park Hotel had a historical background as TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao had organised a Dalit policy conference almost 20 years ago during the Telangana agitation. He called upon the Madiga entrepreneurs to move forward with confidence.

Kumar suggested they should take advantages of various subsidies provided by the government for establishing industries. He assured that MICCI would do its part for betterment of members. He launched the MICCI website.

The event was attended by Government Whip G Balaraju, former Karnataka secretary Ratna Prabha, State special secretary Rani Kumudini, American industrialist Dr Pagidipati Devaiah, MICCI president Sunchu Rajkumar, general secretary Bakka Narasimha, advisers Arepalli Rajender, Vamsi Tilak and Gandham Ramu, Kommula Narender, Jayaraj Thenneti, Sai Kumar.