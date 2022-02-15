Hyderabad: Maha Arathi with 108 Kalashas performed to mark Trayodashi festival

Hyderabad: To mark the Nityananda Trayodashi festival, Hare Krishna Movement–Hyderabad (HKM-H) on Monday evening performed by 'Nitai Gauranga Ashtottara Kalasha Maha Abhishekam' with 108 Kalashas adding variety of fruit juices, colourful flowers, Panchamritam, Panchagavyam and Sugandha Dravyas. Later, their lordships were adorned with new sets of jewelry and dresses followed by Maha Arathi along with melodious Sankirtana by devotees at Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Banjara Hills.

On Monday morning, a three-hour-long "Hari Nama Sankirtana" was performed followed by a special Chappan Bhog offering 56 varieties of food items prepared by devotees. Many devotees participated in Pravachan with devotion and took Prasadam.

Speaking on the occasion Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, President of Hare Krishna Movement said "Sri Nityananda Rama is the original Guru and an incarnation of Lord Balarama. He gives spiritual strength to devotees aspiring to develop love of Godhead. His mercy is causeless and unlimited, and one can reach Sri Radha Krishna in Vrindavan only by getting the mercy of Sri Nityananda Rama."

All the devotees were provided with facilities along with sumptuous Prasadam and programmes were conducted as per the Covid guidelines. They also watched the festival live on social media.