Hyderabad: Mahmood Ali inaugurates police stations in south-west zones

Hyderabad: To enhance the infrastructure of police stations, the inauguration of the new buildings for Humayun Nagar Police Station and Kulsumpura Police Station in the South West Zone took place on Monday. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, accompanied by DGP Anjani Kumar and City Police Commissioner CV Anand, graced the occasion with their presence.

During the event, Mahmood Ali acknowledged the pioneering initiatives undertaken by the State government in the police department. Notable improvements such as increased monthly maintenance budgets for police stations, the installation of a massive video wall in TSPICCC to monitor a vast number of CCTV feeds, and the implementation of state-of-the-art technology and a large patrol fleet were highlighted. He expressed appreciation for the city police officers and Commissioner CV Anand for their commitment to maintaining law and order with strict discipline.

DGP Anjani Kumar emphasised that alongside economic development, the attention garnered by Telangana in maintaining law and order, peace, women’s safety, and crime control measures is noteworthy on a national level. He emphasised the importance of public participation in nurturing a harmonious society, stating that their intervention begins when someone violates the law, but parents should play a role in counseling youngsters who may be veering off track.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand reflected on the infrastructural advancements in the police department since the formation of Telangana and urged staff officers to effectively deliver police services to uphold the city’s reputation for safety. He emphasized the need for the police to instill fear in criminals while fostering trust and approachability among the majority of the general public.

Considering the recent population growth and future policing requirements, the state government has reorganized the City Police Commissionerate. Commissioner Anand expressed gratitude to donors, officials of the police housing corporation, and other public representatives for their support in improving the infrastructure of the police stations.

The Humayun Nagar Police Station now stands as a G+4 structure, while the Kulsumpura Police Station has three floors. Both stations are equipped with visitor lounges, reception desks, multiple officer cabins, CCTV viewing centers, meeting rooms, and ample parking facilities. The dignitaries inspected the facilities and interacted with the staff.

The attendees included, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLAs Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Nampally) and Abd Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan), MLC MS Prabhakar Rao, Chairman of the Police Housing Board K Damodar, Addl CP L&O Vikram Singh Mann, Addl CP Traffic G Sudheer Babu, and other officials were also present at the event.