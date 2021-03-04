Hyderabad: Malls begin to throb with shoppers again

Punjagutta: The lively mall culture of Hyderabad which had been hit badly following Lockdown is slowly coming out of the blues. The business establisments are finding new ways for life and the brand outlets and malls are focusing more on emerging "Serious Buyers" to get back the glory. Hyderabad city malls are on the recovery track. Decade-old established malls are able to witness approximately 65 per cent footfalls while the newly developing malls could only hit 40 per cent, according to observers.



Rohit Gopalani, Head Leasing Business, Inorbit Malls (India), said, "With things getting back to normal, malls are gradually on the recovery track. For Inorbit, festive season and the end of season sale had created a positive sentiment in the market. November, December and January were very good for us."

"We have recovered approximately 65 per cent footfall and 85 per cent on consumption over last year. When it comes to occupancy levels, our planning has been meticulous and despite the constraints we have managed to offer new brands like Under Armour, Birkenstock, Celio, Louis Phillippe, Kamal Watch Co, Theobroma, Cold Stone Creamery, Punjab Bistro, Kenny Rogers Roasters and Haldirams to our customers," he added.

Spokesperson of a newly established mall in Punjagutta said, "The footfalls have drastically decreased if we compare pre-Covid and Covid scenarios. Current footfalls are only 25–30 per cent of what used to be before pandemic.

However, multiplexes, and family entertainment centers are operational in malls, which have been a great footfall driver. But the brand outlets have not been fully operational and around 20 per cent of them are under closure. But, unlike earlier, we observe high rate of serious buyers than who just visit."