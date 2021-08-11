Hyderabad: Mammoth job mela tomorrow

Jalpally: Roping in several renowned companies having excelled in different sectors, the Jalpally municipality is going to organise a job mela on August 12 for the educated unemployed youth of the entire Maheshwaram constituency which will kick start from 10:00 am on the scheduled day.

Municipality officials have going into huddle with the Minister for Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy to ensure proper arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the job mela in which participants of four municipalities such as Jalpally, Badangpet, Tukkuguda and Meerpet of Maheshwaram constituency are taking part. The representatives of a total number of 16 companies from IT, communication and drug industries are taking part in the Job Mela for a myriad number of unemployed youth from Maheshwaram constituency,

The companies which are participating in the mela are; Wipro Factory, Amazon, Reliance-Jio, Apollo- Pharmacy, Eureka Fobes, SVRTI Private limited Hyderabad, Micromax- Fabcity, Navatha Road and Transport, SUSTHIRA, Med Plus, Karvy, Magic Bus, Adhaan Solutions Private Limited, Varun Motors Private Limited, SBI Capital Securities and Neon motors who together are offering nearly 5700 vacant jobs in different sectors for the aspirants.

"Municipal authorities have identified Marata function hall, Jalpally where a myriad number of aspirants could be accommodated for interview. The mela provides direct job opportunity to the aspirants with spot interview facility with the representatives of companies they feel are cut for it. Aspirants with minimum educational qualification of SSC to graduation from any stream can avail the opportunity for whom the IT, communication and drug companies are offering job openings with salaries starting from Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,000per month," informed GP Kumar, Commissioner Jalpally Municipality. The authorities began arrangements like proper seating and sanitization for the safety of the aspirants taking part in the employment feat. "Anyone who is having any query with regard to job mela can contact 9885603254," asserted Kranti Kumar Manager Jalpally Municipality.

A meeting was conducted at the residence of Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday to pore over the arrangement of the mela that witnessed the presence of Chairman Jalpally Municipality Abdallah Sadi, spokesperson Vice-Chairman Yousuf Patel besides other officials from Jalpally municipality.