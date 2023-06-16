Hyderabad: Man arrested for possession of Army Supply Liquor Bottles

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone Team along with Marredpally Police apprehended a person with possession of army supply liquor bottles at JR Sports in Gandhinagar, East Marredpally on Thursday. Police seized 11 bottles of 100-Pipers of Punjab and Delhi manufacture and 3 bottles of Royal Challenge Telangana manufacture.

The accused was identified as Raj Kumar Yadav (29), an employee in JR Sports, resident of Safilguda Railway Station, Secunderabad.

According to police, Raj Kumar came to Hyderabad in 2018 on the call of his brother Ashok Kumar Yadav, who along with one Ravinder ran JR Sports at East Marredpally in Secunderabad.

Police said while working in Sports shop he got acquainted with Military personnel. All beverage companies supplied all brands of liquor without taxes to Military Canteen for supply to Army duty and Retired Officers and Men. Such liquor bottles are not sold to civilians.

He lured military personnel to give their military quota liquor bottles to him, so he will pay a little high price to them. He planned to sell military supply liquor bottles to civilians at a low price when comparing market Price to gain easy money, but such bottles he purchases at low price from military personnel. “He has been selling military liquor bottles for the last eight months and was gaining easy money. He purchased military liquor bottles between 7th and 25thevery month and same sales to the needy customers for gaining easy money,” said P Radhakishan Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police (OSD), Commissioner’s Task Force.