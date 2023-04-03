Hyderabad: Man booked for abusing MLA Raja Singh over his hate speech

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police booked a case against Faisal Khan, a social activist from Old city who allegedly abused and threatened suspended BJP leader and MLA T Raja Singh over his inflammatory speech during the Sri Rama Navami Shoba Yatra.

Following the comments of Raja Singh in Shoba Yatra, Faisal Khan on Friday had visited the Hyderabad Police Commissioner's office at Banjara Hills and gave a representation seeking action against him. After coming out of the office he made a statement with a local news network and the same was posted on social media which went viral. Faisal made provocative statements and threatened the MLA.

Taking a suo-moto action against Faisal Khan, T Srikanth Goud SI of Police Banjara Hills Police Station had filed a complaint with the police.

The SI in his complaint alleged that the video clipping of Faisal Khan is very inflammatory and threatening and made with the intent to cause insult and promote enmity between two communities on grounds of religion.

"In wake of this video, there is every possibility of disturbance to peace and tranquility in the society and may outrage religious feelings and promote enmity between two groups on grounds of religion," he said.

The Banjara Hills police have registered a case against Faisal Khan and the Management of A S News Network under IPC sections 153A, 295A, 505(2), and 504 and the investigation is on.