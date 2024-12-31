Hyderabad: Man dies after falling from terrace

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man died after he allegedly slipped and fell from a multi-storied building in SR Naik Nagar in Quthbullapur on Sunday night.

According to the police officials, the victim, identified as K Ramanaiah, a private employee, is suspected to have gone to the terrace to smoke a cigarette when he slipped and fell on the granite stones on the ground. He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot. The Jeedimetla police are investigating.