Hyderabad: Man dies after falling from terrace

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man died after he allegedly slipped and fell from a multi-storied building in SR Naik Nagar in Quthbullapur on Sunday night.
According to the police officials, the victim, identified as K Ramanaiah, a private employee, is suspected to have gone to the terrace to smoke a cigarette when he slipped and fell on the granite stones on the ground. He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot. The Jeedimetla police are investigating.
