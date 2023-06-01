  • Menu
Hyderabad: Man drowns to death in a well at Hayathnagar

A man drowned to death while swimming in a well in the suburbs of Hayatnagar of Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.

In a tragic incident, a man drowned to death while swimming in a well in the suburbs of Hayatnagar of Ranga Reddy district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as belonging to LB Nagar.

The DRF and firemen have been searching for Razak's body since morning and found the body in the afternoon. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

