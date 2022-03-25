Hyderabad man duped of Rs 40 lakh by cyber fraudsters

A man from Hyderabad was defrauded by cyber fraudsters to the tune of Rs 40 lakh on a matrimony site.



The victim came in contact with a woman on the website and befriended her. The woman told him she was settled in Europe and will be soon visiting Hyderabad when they could get married.



The woman, through WhatsApp and Facebook sent a few pictures and made video calls to the victim on a few instances.



According to the police, the woman told him she was in need of money a few months ago and took Rs 42 lakh on different instances for herself and for investment in some business. Believing her, the victim transferred the amount to various bank accounts, Cybercrime officials said.



Later on, the woman stopped talking to the victim who then realized of being cheated and approached the police. The police registered a case and took up an investigation.