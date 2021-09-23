Hyderabad: Man held for manhandling hospital staff in Koti
Highlights
- Man arrested for manhandling hospital staff at Koti ENT hospital
- He pushed the hospital staff following a quarrel
The Sultan Bazaar police on Thursday arrested a man on the charges of manhandling the staff at Government ENT hospital in Koti.
According to the police, Sajid Khan aka Yasin went to the ENT Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where a security guard asked him the purpose of his visit.
The police said that Sajid picked up a quarrel with the hospital security guard following which other staff intervened, he pushed them and left the place.
Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and took up investigation.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story