Hyderabad Man Hits Pregnant Wife With Stone, Leaves Her Critical

A pregnant woman sustained severe head injuries following an attack by her husband in Hyderabad on the night of April 1, according to police sources. The incident, which occurred within the Gachibowli Police Station jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, was captured on a CCTV camera near a hospital.

The police stated that the accused, Mohammed Basrat, assaulted his wife, Shabana Parveen, after she was discharged from a private hospital in Adityanagar, Hafeezpet. The altercation followed an argument between the couple. Basrat reportedly struck Shabana with a large stone multiple times before leaving the scene on his motorbike.

Passersby discovered the injured woman on the road and promptly notified police, prompting her transfer to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). Medical reports confirm that she sustained critical head injuries and slipped into a coma.

Police records indicate that the couple entered into a love marriage in October 2024. Basrat, an interior designer who relocated from Vikarabad, met Shabana, a resident of Kolkata, in Hyderabad. Shabana had been admitted to a private hospital on March 29 after experiencing vomiting and was two months pregnant at the time. Her condition had reportedly stabilized before her discharge on the night of the incident.

Following the hospital visit, an argument between the couple escalated, leading Basrat to physically assault Shabana. After the attack, he fled the scene under the mistaken belief that his wife was deceased.