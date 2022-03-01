Hyderabad man ties knot with Ukrainian girl amid crisis

Amid Russia-Ukraine war, a man from Hyderabad tied a knot with Ukrainian girl and held a reception in February 27 inviting his friends and relatives.



Prateek and Lyubov fell in love with each other and got married in Ukraine on February 23, a day before the country was invaded by the Russian military. However, the couple held reception soon after they flew down to India. CS Rangarajan, Chilkur Balaji temple priest who officiated the reception said that it was a private affair held amid close friends and relatives in the view of ongoing war in Ukraine.



CS Rangarajan said that special prayers were conducted at Chilkur Balaji temple seeking the Lord to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.



The centre which launched efforts to bring the Indians back to the country is repatriating the people through Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, Poland, and Hungary from Ukraine. After the evacuation of several Indians, hundreds of students from the country are struck in Ukraine capital Kyiv where the majority of medical colleges were present.

