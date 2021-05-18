Hyderabad: Man wins Covid battle in 5 days says Covid survivor Sonu Kashyap

Hyderabad: Amid increasing corona cases and dire shortage of oxygen cylinders, everyone and not just Covid patients must practise breathing techniques as it important to keep a check on breathing, said Covid survivor Sonu Kashyap from Chintal.

"I won my Covid battle within five days with yoga exercises and rich nutritious food," said Sonu.

Speaking about his Covid journey he said that he followed yoga and breathing exercises like, Bow pose (Dhanurasana), Locust pose (Salabhasana) or anybody expansion pose like Camel pose (Ustrasana), Arc of moon (porai asana), wheel pose (chakrasana) and many others.

"All these asanas can improve the functioning of organs and would keep us active," said Sonu, an architect from Chintal.

Cautioning the practitioners and sharing some tips for best practise, he said, "Remember that only when our body expands we can take in oxygen on its own. That oxygen should reach abdominal organs to digest food properly. Proper digestion leads to proper blood circulation. Avoid alcohol and smoking habits for the time being until you recover."

"Twice a week one must do yoga to maintain proper breathing," he added.