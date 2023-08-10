Hyderabad: Mandir, Masjid and Church at Secretariat to be thrown open to public on Aug 25

Hyderabad: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday inspected the construction work of the mosque at the State Secretariat.

The State government recently announced that a temple, mosque and a church will be inaugurated in State Secretariat premises on August 25. The MLA held a meeting with Principal Secretary, Revenue, Navin Mittal in the Secretariat on allotment of government lands to Muslim graveyards, Eidgahs and Shaadikhanas in all districts of Telangana.

In July,the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced to inaugurate three places of worship (Mosque, Temple and a Church) in the Secretariat premises.

It was announced that these three places will be accessible for Secretariat employees to perform rituals during their festivities.

Foundation stone for re-construction of two Mosques in the new State Secretariat premises was laid on November 25, 2021 in the presence of Home Minister Mahmood Ali. The State government had allotted 1,500 yards for the two Mosques, which are estimated to cost Rs 2.9 crore. Two Mosques and a temple were razed during the demolition of old secretariat buildings.

KCR expressed his regret over the incident and claimed that the places of worship were damaged due to the fall of the debris on them. He promised to rebuild the place of worship on more spacious sites and at the government’s cost.

On September 5, 2021, KCR announced that the government will rebuild Mosques and a Temple along with a Church.