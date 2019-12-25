Hyderabad: MANUU students project selected for AICTE award

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University's Polytechnic, Hyderabad project was selected at the AICTE SCRO Regional Convention 'Chhatra Viswakarma Awards-2019' held on December 13 at Geethanjali College of Engineering and Technology, Keesara.

According to Dr Md Yousuf Khan, the Principal, the students of MANUU Polytechnic Hyderabad competed with B Tech and M Tech students of reputed engineering colleges across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and bagged spot amidst toppers list paving the way to participate in National Convention of Chhatra Viswakarma Awards-2019 to be held in the second week of January 2020 at AICTE Headquarters, New Delhi.

Dr Mohammed Aslam Parvaiz, the Vice Chancellor of MANUU, along with Praveen Kumar, Director Program Management, Microsoft Hyderabad and A K Sinha, Financial Consultant visited Polytechnic Building on December 20 to inspect the project and congratulated Principal and his team while extending their best wishes.

Md Yousuf, Assistant professor, Department of IT, MANUU Polytechnic Hyderabad, is the mentor of the project whereas final year students Sumaiya Qaisar, Polytechnic CSE, Md Akif Jawed, Polytechnic IT and Md Safeer Alam, Polytechnic ECE are the team members.