Hyderabad: MANUU students receive Rs 73.9 lakh scholarship from SEED
Hyderabad: The scholarship distribution ceremony for Merit-cum-means scholarship- 2023 for selected students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) was held on Monday at the CPDUMT auditorium. The scholarship was sponsored by SEED (Support for Educational & Economic Development), US with the support of The Quran Foundation, Hyderabad and Helping Hand Foundation Hyderabad. SEED has funded 586 scholarships for students across all campuses of MANUU.
Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, while addressing said that MANUU students have excellent abilities, they just need a better academic environment and adequate facilities so that they can make full use of their potential. The administration is serious in this direction. He advised the students to take advantage of this scholarship and make their name along with MANUU.
Syed MazheruddinHussaini, Executive Director, SEED said that education is our first priority and employment is second. It is the responsibility of the students to improve their careers through self-confidence, hard work, sincerity and with proper use of time. Support your family and society by getting good employment. He handed over a check of Rs. 73,90,000 to the Vice Chancellor.
Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar praised the efforts of Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf for facilitating the SEED scholarship for MANUU Students. This will be very useful for students, he added.
Mujtaba Hasan Askari, Director, Helping Hand Foundation said that competition is tough and to get employment focusing on Soft skills and English is essential.
Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf, Dean of Students Welfare, delivered the welcome address. Prof. Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Joint Dean, Students Welfare convened the programme and informed that last year SEED had funded a scholarship of Rs. 30 lakhs for 300 students.
Jarrar Ahmed, Assistant Dean, of Students Welfare, proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Firoz Alam, Dr K M Ziyauddin along with other members of DSW supervised the arrangements. A large number of students attended.