Hyderabad: Many voters complain about their names missing from list

Hyderabad : Voters complained that their names were missing from the voter list in Secunderabad Cantonment, Secunderabad, and Musheerabad constituencies in the State Assembly elections held on Thursday.

In Musheerabad, around 80 voter names were missing, in Secunderabad constituency and Secunderabad Cantonment, around 30 to 40 names were missing from the voter list. The same scenario was witnessed at Amberpet, and many people returned without voting. Despite the special drive conducted in all the constituencies that allowed voters to add their names back to the electoral rolls and provided them with new EPIC cards, many names went missing. Interestingly, the names of a few voters from Old Dairy Farm, Secunderabad constituency, were found in two booths at the same polling station.

According to a few voters from Musheerabad constituency, many voters were seen frantically running around various polling stations, trying to locate their names, only to discover that their names were missing from the list.

"I was surprised to see my name missing from the list because names were recently included in the most recent survey, but I did not receive the card. My vote has now vanished from the rolls," said Shaheen Begum, Tarnaka, Secunderabad constituency resident.

“I was excited because it was my first time voting, but when I inquired today, I discovered that my name was not on the list. I recently registered my name through the enrollment drive, but my name still vanished from the list,” said Rashmi Rao, a resident of Secunderabad Cantonment constituency.

"I have been voting for several years, but this year my name disappeared from the list, so I was forced to check in at all the polling booths in Amberpet constituency, as I did not receive voting slips. How is it possible when I included our names in a recent survey and all my family members' names were there but not mine?" said Rakesh Reddy, a senior citizen from Amberpet.