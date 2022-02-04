Hyderabad: Many VVIPs to take part in Ramanuja 1000th birth anniversary fete

Hyderabad: Schedules of VVIPs taking part in Sri Ramanujacharya millennial birth celebrations have been finalised. According to the organisers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the 'statute of equality' on February 5.

While President Ramnath Kovind visit is scheduled on February 13, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu is to see the Statue of Equality on February 12. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to visit Ramnagari on February 9 to take part in the celebrations and the Sahastra Kunda Lakshminarayana Yagnya which is underway at Ramanagari.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (on February 10), Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari (on February 11) are scheduled to take part in the programme. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi is to attend on February 6.

State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali is to visit Ramnagari on February 8. The schedules of several Union ministers and the CMs of different States; who-is-who of VVIPs scheduled to participate in the celebrations are expected to be finalised in a couple of days.