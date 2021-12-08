Hyderabad: Matrix Fight Night in city on Dec 10

Hyderabad: For the first time in Telangana, the city will host the seventh edition of the Matrix Fight Night. The main fight night will be held at the Taj Falaknuma Palace on December 10. According to organisers, MFN was founded by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff, supported by parents Ayesha and Jackie Shroff. For its homecoming season, in Hyderabad MFN-7 will have an array of new faces on the undercard across four of the most active weight divisions.

Speaking to the media at Taj Falaknuma Palace on Tuesday, organisers said that 18 fighters are participating in the night. The athletes from Hyderabad (Telangana), Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha, and other corners of the country.

"Karan Singh (Telangana) will be up against Mandeep Prajapati (Delhi) in the featherweight category. The first international main event in Hyderabad of this edition of MFN will feature Abdul Azim Badakshi (Afghanistan) going toe-to-toe against Marcelo Guarilha (Brazil). The 10 fights will witness 20 of the top-level Mixed Martial Arts athletes from across the country in the cage against each other in an action-packed event," said Krishna Shroff.