Hyderabad: 'Matti Kosam Manam' live music concert today

Hyderabad: Green India Challenge and the Save Soil Movement will host a live music concert, 'Matti Kosam Manam' on May 28 at Rock Heights, Shilparamam, to bring awareness on critical issue of soil degradation. Several celebrity singers like Ram Miriyala, Mangli, Ramya Behara, Saahithi Chaganti, Saandip and Sri Lalitha, have come forward to help spread awareness. They will delight the audience with their musical talents to bring back people's connection to soil.

J Santosh Kumar, MP and a vocal supporter of the Save Soil movement, will be the chief guest. He is quoted as saying that just as there is a close relationship between soil and saplings, a similar relationship exists between Save Soil movement and the Green India Challenge movement launched by him.

Interested may contact for details Sailaja 8247360672, Sudheer 9177747409, Rupa 9618954075.