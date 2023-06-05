Hyderabad: Maulana Khalid Rahmani elected as prez of Muslim Personal Board

Hyderabad: Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani was elected as the president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Sunday. He is the 5th president of the Board since its formation in 1972.

Maulana Rahmani, who was serving as the board’s General Secretary, succeeds long-time president Maulana Syed Rabey Nadwi, who passed away in April.

He is a close relative of Maulana Mujahid ul Islam Qasmi who was the 3rd president of the AIMPLB.

Rahmani who is originally from Bihar has been living in Hyderabad for the last four decades and is the founder head of the Islamic seminary Al Mahad ul Aali al Islami located on the outskirts of Hyderabad near Pahadi Shareef. The Mahad has students from across India and its graduates are spread across European countries, North America and Australia.

He is also the Secretary General of the All India Fiqh Academy and is considered as one of the foremost scholars of Islamic jurisprudence. He also played a key role in the recent instant triple talaq case.

Rahmani is a member of the Institute of Collective Ijtihad in the Islamic Fiqh Academy in Mecca, Saudi Arabia and was invited by the government of South Africa to draft Islamic laws after the nation became Independent of the apartheid rule in 1994.