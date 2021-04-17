Top
Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi attends global meet

Tankbund: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi took part in the web-based Global Mayors' conference on Friday evening. UN Secretary-General Antanio Gunteras and Mayors from 40 countries attended. She was the only Mayor from the country to participate.

Vijayalaxmi said that five million saplings were planted in Greater Hyderabad to significantly reduce carbon emissions and urban forest of 64,000 hectares developed. The City also introduced many electric vehicles.

The Mayor told the gathering that in order to reduce power consumption by 15 per cent in Greater Hyderabad, "we have introduced energy conservation building codes."

"Even Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao have employed a multi-pronged strategy to transform Hyderabad into a climate-resilient and low-carbon city", she added.

