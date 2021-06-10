Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi holds review meeting on monsoon works

Adarsh Nagar: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi held a review meeting on monsoon preparedness and pending works in Uppal Constituency on Thursday at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office along with Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha, B subash reddy MLA and other GHMC officials.

During the meeting, Mayor enquired from the Corporators of Uppal Constituency about the progress of desilting nalas, monsoon-related works and even their suggestions in order to prevent inundation in monsoon.

The Corporators expressed their satisfaction on desilting the nalas in their respective wards and requested to replace the existing drainage pipelines with extra width pipes as the population in the colonies increased in many folds and few Corporators requested to construct box drains and remove major obstructions for free flow of water.

The Mayor instructed the officials to give details of monsoon teams and emergency vehicles to the Corporators so that they can contact those when needed and the Mayor appealed to the Corporators to field visit every morning and verify the attendance with SFAs and inspect the workers in the field in order to improve sanitation.

On the representation of works from the Corporators, the Mayor informed the Zonal Commissioner Upender reddy to inspect the places personally and issue instructions to the concerned to take action accordingly. SE, Ashok reddy, Dy Commissioner Aruna Kumari, Executive Engineers, AMOHs and ACPs were also present in the meeting.