Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi calls for disinfection drive

Adarsh Nagar: With increase in Covid-19 cases in GHMC limits, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Thursday directed the municipal corporation officials to conduct sanitization, fogging and spraying of disinfectant drives in the city.

As a part of zonal review meetings at GHMC head office, the Mayor reviewed the development and cleanliness activities in the Khairatabad zone along with Zonal Commissioner Pravinya and other GHMC officials. Mayor asked the officials to speed up the desilting of Nalas. Further, she had also directed them to take a special measure to plant more trees in available open spaces of the city, ensure that a larger number of parks to be built.

The Mayor further stressed on the removal of garbage piling up on the streets, immediate steps should be taken, she said.With many newly constructed public toilets in the city have been destroyed by some unidentified persons. She asked the officials to identify them and register the police complaint against them and she suggested that after restoring the broken toilets its supervision should be handed over to the nearby street vendors.

Moreover, 'Feed the Need' refrigerators are seen abandon on the streets, Mayor asked officials to move those refrigerators to the nearest hotels so that people can put some left-over food in it for the poor and needy.