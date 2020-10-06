Hyderabad: MBA graduate cons people by impersonating as DRDO chairman, arrested

Hyderabad: Balapur police on Monday arrested an MBA graduate for allegedly cheating people by impersonating as DRDO chairman. The accused was identified as, A Praveen (23), a resident of Laxminagar Colony in Saidabad and a native of Maheshwaram in Ranga Reddy district.

According to police, the accused person was cheated by another fraudster named Murthy Rao. The accused was promised a government job in DRDO by Murthy Rao and he collected 20,000 from him but the fraudster never gave any job to Praveen.

Later on Praveen got the idea of cheating people in a similar fashion because he felt that he could cheat others and earn money. So he started contacting the government job aspirants and promised them a job through backdoor and his first target was his friend Anil Reddy whom the accused promised a job in DRDO and took Rs. 3.6 lakhs from him.

But when Anil Reddy started questioning the accused, he kept on dodging the matter and stopped responding to him, said the police.

The accused did not stop with it and in order to gain more money, he created a fake profile of himself and claimed to be DRDO chairman and started contacting many gullible persons and offered them government jobs.

In order to gain their confidence he also created their fake ID cards and project letters to make them believe that he was really offering jobs. However, his antics failed when the police got a clue of it and he was arrested u/s 420 of IPC and remanded to judicial custody, said Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Rachakonda police.