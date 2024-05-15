Live
- Biden proposes changes to presidential debates
- North Korean leader inspects new tactical missile system
- Assam launches online platform for damage reporting during disasters
- Germany says it is holding 3.9 bn euro in frozen Russian assets
- FINANCIAL RESULTS OF NLCIL – FY 2023-24
- Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on US warship, cargo vessel
- Maintain list of gifts received at wedding, rules Allahabad HC
- 2nd Bow Arch String girder installed to join Bandra sea-link, Mumbai Coastal Road
- Barmer Independent nominee Ravindra Bhati receives another death threat
- Congress believes in 'destructive idea' of budget allocation based on religion: PM Modi
Hyderabad: MBT leader injured in road accident
Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesman Amjedullah Khan met with a road accident near Akbar Bagh in Malakpeton Tuesday.
He sustained injuries and was shifted to Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.
As his hand got fractured in the road accident, he will undergo surgery at the hospital.
In the recently held Assembly elections in Telangana, Amjedullah Khan gave tough competition to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Jaffar Hussain in Yakutpura Assembly Constituency.
