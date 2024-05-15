  • Menu
Hyderabad: MBT leader injured in road accident

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesman Amjedullah Khan met with a road accident near Akbar Bagh in Malakpeton Tuesday.

He sustained injuries and was shifted to Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

As his hand got fractured in the road accident, he will undergo surgery at the hospital.

In the recently held Assembly elections in Telangana, Amjedullah Khan gave tough competition to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Jaffar Hussain in Yakutpura Assembly Constituency.

