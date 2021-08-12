Hyderabad: MCEME conducts cleaning at Hussainsagar

Hyderabad: As part of a long-term commitment towards cleanliness and 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) conducted a lake cleaning and awareness drive at Hussainsagar on Wednesday.

Maintaining its cleanliness and aesthetics is an issue that resonates in the heart of every citizen of Hyderabad. Telugu film actor Sudheer Babu lend his support to the drive.

The drive has been initiated by the EME Sailing Association, MCEME. It served the purpose of raising awareness towards cleanliness and the need to preserve the ecosystem.

A two-day National Judges' Seminar and National Measures' Clinic got inaugurated on Wednesday. Lt- Gen. TSA Narayanan, Commodore, and president, Laser Class Association of India, inaugurated it.

He called for professional conduct of the seminar and advised the participants to learn and imbibe the nuances of critical aspects of sailing.